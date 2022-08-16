New Suit - Employment

Booz Allen Hamilton, a management and information technology consulting firm based in Virginia, was sued Monday in Virginia Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was filed by the Law Office of Lenore C. Garon and Joseph Greenwald & Laake on behalf of Ms. Deirdre N. Cosmann, who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after requesting to occasionally work from home as a reasonable accommodation for her disability. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00933, Cosmann v. Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

Business Services

August 16, 2022, 7:18 AM