Who Got The Work

Robins Kaplan partner Gabriel Berg has entered an appearance for cannabis producer Columbia Care Inc. and Columbia Care LLC in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, filed Oct. 31 in New York Southern District Court by Losey PLLC on behalf of Mark Cosgrove, accuses Columbia Care of failing to pay Cosgrove for his efforts in facilitating Columbia Care's expansion into the emerging Florida medical marijuana market. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr., is 1:23-cv-09562, Cosgrove v. Columbia Care Inc. et al.

Cannabis

December 15, 2023, 10:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Mark Cosgrove

Plaintiffs

Foley & Lardner

Losey PLLC

defendants

Columbia Care Inc.

Columbia Care LLC

defendant counsels

Robins Kaplan

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract