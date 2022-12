Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Weinberg, Wheeler, Hudgins, Gunn & Dial on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Extended Stay America, the Charlotte-based hospitality chain, to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Woods Law on behalf of Allen Cosby. The case is 1:22-cv-04855, Cosby v. ESA Management, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 10, 2022, 10:00 AM