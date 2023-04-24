Who Got The Work

Emilie R. Hammerstein, Alexa Beining and Sean P. Dawson from Littler Mendelson have stepped in to defend molecular diagnostics company Exact Sciences Corporation in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The action was filed March 10 in Texas Southern District Court by the Woodfill Law Firm on behalf of a former sales representative who claims that she was terminated after requesting a medical exemption from the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sim Lake, is 4:23-cv-00891, Cos v. Exact Sciences Corporation.

Health Care

April 24, 2023, 5:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Dolores Cos

Plaintiffs

Woodfill Law Firm PC

defendants

Exact Sciences Corporation

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 443/over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act