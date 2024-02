Who Got The Work

Benjamin D. Sharkey and Ross D. Vickers of Jackson Lewis have entered appearances for supermarket chain Rowe's Iga in a pending alleged pregnancy-based employment discrimination lawsuit. The action was filed Jan. 13 in Florida Middle District Court by Imler Law on behalf of a deli clerk. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan, is 3:24-cv-00051, Corzo v. Rowe's Iga, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 27, 2024, 8:23 AM

Plaintiffs

Marisela Corzo

Plaintiffs

Imler Law

defendants

Rowe's Iga, LLC

Rowe's Iga, LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act