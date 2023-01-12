New Suit

Steadfast Insurance Company was slapped with a complaint for declaratory judgment Wednesday in North Carolina Eastern District Court. The court action, brought by Poyner Spruill LLP on behalf of Corvias Construction LLC and other plaintiffs, accuses Steadfast of failing to indemnify the plaintiffs in an underlying 'default of performance' action covered under a subguard policy for the construction and renovation of privatized military housing projects in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00014, Corvias Construction, LLC et al v. Steadfast Insurance Company.

January 12, 2023, 6:53 AM