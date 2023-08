Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McDermott Will & Emery on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Target and Kamber Taylor to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Offices of John W. Dalton on behalf of a warehouse worker who contends that she was subjected to pregnancy-based discrimination and a hostile work environment. The case is 2:23-cv-06284, Cortez v. Target Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 03, 2023, 4:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Catarina Cortez

defendants

Target Corporation

Kamber Taylor

defendant counsels

McDermott Will & Emery

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination