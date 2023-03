Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Target to Illinois Northern District Court. The court action contends that Target failed to pay distribution center employees for all hours worked, including the time taken to complete mandatory security screenings before each shift. The class action was filed by Werman Salas PC; Winebrake & Santillo; and Lichten & Liss-Riordan. The case is 1:23-cv-01435, Cortez v. Target Corporation.