Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Baker & Hostetler on Thursday removed a data breach class action against collection agency Convergent Outsourcing Inc. to California Eastern District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a June 2022 breach impacting the personal identifiable information of thousands of customers. The suit is backed by the Kazerouni Law Group. The case is 1:23-cv-00317, Cortez v. Convergent Outsourcing, Inc.

Business Services

March 03, 2023, 6:11 AM