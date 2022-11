Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Cambridge Real Estate Services to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by David Yeremian & Associates and the Davtyan Law Firm. The case is 3:22-cv-07332, Cortez v. Cambridge Real Estate Services Inc.

Real Estate

November 18, 2022, 8:42 PM