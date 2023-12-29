Who Got The Work

Attorneys at Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has entered an appearance for Visa in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action was filed Nov. 7 in California Northern District Court by brought by Susman Godfrey and Steckler Wayne Cherry & Love on behalf of Cortex MCP Inc. The suit asserts a family of patents related to a method to store and verify credentials through an authentication app. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila, is 5:23-cv-05720, Cortex MCP, Inc. v. Visa, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

December 29, 2023, 12:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Cortex MCP, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Susman Godfrey

Law Firm Of Walt Fair, PLLC

Davis, Cedillo, & Mendoza, Inc.

Davis Cedillo & Mendoza, Inc.

defendants

Visa, Inc.

defendant counsels

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

Cox Smith Matthews

Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims