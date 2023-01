New Suit - Patent

Visa was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in Texas Western District Court. The court action, brought by Susman Godfrey and Steckler Wayne Cherry & Love on behalf of Cortex MCP Inc., asserts a family of patents related to a method to store and verify credentials through an authentication app. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00048, Cortex MCP, Inc v. Visa Inc.