New Suit - Patent

Corteva Agriscience sued Monsanto and Bayer CropScience for patent infringement Tuesday in Delaware District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Barnes & Thornburg and Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, asserts a single patent related to genetically modified plants and plant cells with resistance to at least two different classes of herbicides. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01046, Corteva Agriscience LLC v. Monsanto Company et al.