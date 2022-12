New Suit - Employment

Phillips & Associates filed an employment discrimination lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court targeting P&N Towing Collision Paint and other defendants. The suit was filed on behalf of a plaintiff claiming sexual harassment and retaliation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10345, Cortes v. P&N Towing Collision Paint Inc. et al.

Automotive

December 07, 2022, 2:36 PM