New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

T-Mobile, the mobile service provider, was hit with a data breach class action Saturday in Florida Northern District Court. The court case, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a breach impacting the personal identifiable information of approximately 37 million customers. The complaint was filed by Aylstock Witkin Kreis & Overholtz. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01220, Cortazal v. T-Mobile US Inc.

Telecommunications

January 23, 2023, 9:42 AM