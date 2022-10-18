New Suit - Copyright

About Inc. and Dotdash Media, a subsidiary of media and internet holding company InterActiveCorp, were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Doniger / Burroughs on behalf of professional photographer Lisa Corson, accuses the defendants of posting the plaintiff's photograph on their Pinterest page without authorization in spite of a 2015 settlement over similar infringement claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-08875, Corson v. About Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 18, 2022, 4:34 PM