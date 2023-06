New Suit - Trademark

Corsair Gaming sued Midas Technical Solutions for trademark infringement on Monday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, brought by K&L Gates, accuses the defendant of reselling Corsair products on Amazon without permission and mislabeling used or returned Corsair products as 'new.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-11321, Corsair Gaming Inc. v. Midas Technical Solutions LLC.

Internet & Social Media

June 12, 2023, 6:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Corsair Gaming, Inc.

Plaintiffs

K&L Gates

defendants

Midas Technical Solutions LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims