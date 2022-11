New Suit - Consumer

FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, was hit with a breach-of-warranty lawsuit on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, for claims under the California Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, was brought by Strategic Legal Practices on behalf of the owner of a 2019 Jeep Wrangler. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-07281, Correia v. FCA US LLC.

Automotive

November 18, 2022, 1:54 PM