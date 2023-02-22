New Suit - Contract

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court on behalf of Corporate Lodging Consultants Inc. The suit accuses DeAngelo Contracting Services of failing to pay over $810,000 for services rendered in accordance with an executed system lodging agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00295, Corporate Lodging Consultants, Inc. v. DeAngelo Contracting Services, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 22, 2023, 6:03 AM