Corporate Litigation Trailblazer Robert Sayler Dies at 82 | ...

Robert Sayler, a partner at Covington & Burling for 34 years, died Thursday at the age of 82. Sayler practiced at Covington continuously for 57 years after graduating from Harvard Law School in 1965 and became counsel in 2007. He led Covington's litigation practice for many years and served as trial counsel in antitrust, administrative law, insurance coverage and intellectual property cases. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Sayler earned a reputation as a trailblazer and leading litigator in the then emerging field of representing corporate policyholders in pursuing their insurance rights.

September 09, 2022, 6:59 PM