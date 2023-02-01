New Suit - Product Liability

Morgan & Morgan filed a product liability lawsuit against L'Oreal, its subsidiary Soft Sheen and other defendants Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed on behalf of Rochelle Coronado, is part of a wave of cases alleging that chemicals in the defendants' hair products exposed consumers to a higher risk of developing ovarian cancer and other diseases. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00183, Coronado v. Loreal USA Inc et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 01, 2023, 6:59 PM