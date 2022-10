Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Sheppard Mullin and Wilson Turner Kosmo on Friday removed a pregnancy-based employment discrimination lawsuit against DaVita, the nation's largest provider of outpatient dialysis, and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Lyon Legal on behalf of Jeimi Coronado. The case is 8:22-cv-01932, Coronado v. DaVita Inc. et al.

Health Care

October 21, 2022, 6:32 PM