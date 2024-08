Who Got The Work

Daniel J. Hall and Salvador J. Robles of Dykema Gossett have entered appearances for General Motors in a pending breach-of-warranty lawsuit. The suit, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed July 15 in Texas Western District Court by Richard C. Dalton LLC on behalf of the purchaser of a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado vehicle. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, is 1:24-cv-00787, Corona v. General Motors, LLC.

Automotive

August 29, 2024, 8:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Rosendo Corona

Plaintiffs

Richard C. Dalton, L.L.C.

Defendants

General Motors, LLC

defendant counsels

Dykema Gossett

Nature of Claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract