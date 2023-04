New Suit

Ally Financial was hit with a lawsuit on Friday in Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Manchee & Manchee on behalf of Cesar Corona, accuses the defendant of continuously trying to collect a debt from the plaintiff during bankruptcy proceedings in violation of the Texas Debt Collection act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00140, Corona v. Ally Financial Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

April 07, 2023, 7:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Cesar Corona

Plaintiffs

Manchee & Manchee, PC

defendants

Ally Financial, Inc.

nature of claim: 890/