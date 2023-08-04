New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Tesla was slapped with a consumer class action on Thursday in California Northern District Court in connection with the mileage driving range of its electric vehicles. The lawsuit, brought by the Markham Law Firm, contends that Tesla's dashboard misrepresents and inflates the projected mile range of how far the cars will drive on a full electric charge. According to the suit, as the battery depletes the mileage projections drop 'at a rate faster than miles that are actually driven.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03902, Corona et al v. Tesla, Inc.

Automotive

August 04, 2023, 6:28 AM

