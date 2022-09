New Suit - Employment

Centene, a St. Louis-based health insurance intermediary, and WellCare, a provider of government-sponsored healthcare, were sued Wednesday in North Carolina Middle District Court for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The court action was filed by Gessner Law on behalf of Katherine Cornish. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00794, Cornish v. Centene Corporation et al.

Health Care

September 21, 2022, 6:00 PM