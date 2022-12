New Suit

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Tennessee Western District Court on behalf of Cornerstone Systems. The complaint pursues claims against motor carrier provider Stelle Corp. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02868, Cornerstone Systems, Inc. v. Stelle Corporation.

Transportation & Logistics

December 27, 2022, 7:11 PM