New Suit - Contract

Ballard Spahr filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Cornerstone Foodservice Group Inc. and Commercial Stainless Fabricators Inc. The complaint accuses Jason S. Womack of making false statements regarding the profitable viability of JW Industrial Holdings, which the plaintiffs allege induced them into purchasing the company for $7.25 million and entering into a lease agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00678, Cornerstone Foodservice Group, Inc. et al v. Womack et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 15, 2023, 6:00 AM