New Suit - Contract

Old Republic Surety Co. and FEC Future Contractors and Engineers were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Spencer Fane on behalf of Cornerstone Construction Material, which alleges violation of the California Prompt Payment Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00955, Cornerstone Construction Material, LLC v. FEC Future Contractors and Engineers, Inc. et al.

Insurance

February 08, 2023, 8:48 PM