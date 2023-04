New Suit - Trademark

Cornerstone Home Lending filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in North Carolina Western District Court. The suit, brought by Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein and McAughan Deaver PLLC, targets competitor Cornerstone Home Loans. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00204, Cornerstone Capital Bank, Ssb v. Cornerstone Home Loans LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

April 11, 2023, 12:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Cornerstone Capital Bank, Ssb

Plaintiffs

Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein

defendants

Cornerstone Home Loans LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims