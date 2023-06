Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Perkins Coie on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Google to Washington Western District Court. The complaint, filed by pro se plaintiffs, centers on claims that Google refused to remove alleged false business reviews from its customer review platform. The case is 2:23-cv-00939, Corner Computing Solutions v. Google LLC.

Technology

June 22, 2023, 8:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Corner Computing Solutions

Dale Jake Corner

defendants

Google LLC

defendant counsels

Perkins Coie

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract