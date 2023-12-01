Morrison Mahoney partners James A. Bello and Lori K. Vaulding have entered appearances for Wellpath LLC, a health care and substance abuse programming provider, in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The complaint was filed Oct. 17 in Massachusetts District Court by M. Koes Law on behalf of Richard J. Cornell, who contends that he was diagnosed with a moderate traumatic brain injury after being severely beaten by a Wellpath employee while a patient at the Massachusetts Alcohol and Substance Abuse Center. The suit also pursues assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment claims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton, is 1:23-cv-12405, Cornell v. Lamboy et al.
Health Care
December 01, 2023, 11:25 AM