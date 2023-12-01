Who Got The Work

Morrison Mahoney partners James A. Bello and Lori K. Vaulding have entered appearances for Wellpath LLC, a health care and substance abuse programming provider, in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The complaint was filed Oct. 17 in Massachusetts District Court by M. Koes Law on behalf of Richard J. Cornell, who contends that he was diagnosed with a moderate traumatic brain injury after being severely beaten by a Wellpath employee while a patient at the Massachusetts Alcohol and Substance Abuse Center. The suit also pursues assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment claims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton, is 1:23-cv-12405, Cornell v. Lamboy et al.

Health Care

December 01, 2023, 11:25 AM

Plaintiffs

Richard J. Cornell

Matthew J. Koes

defendants

Brandon Lamboy

Christopher Rodgers

Department of Correction of The Commonwealth of Massachusetts

Wellpath Employee #1

Wellpath Employee #2

Wellpath, LLC

defendant counsels

Office Of The Attorney General

Morrison Mahoney

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation