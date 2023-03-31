New Suit - Trade Secrets

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court on behalf of Cornell Storefront Systems, a manufacturer of commercial safety products. The complaint pursues claims against competitor company MobilFlex, which allegedly requested that a former Cornell employee disclose financial information and other trade secrets. The suit further claims that the defendant later hired that employee, and used her knowledge of Cornell’s business to poach clients. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00555, Cornell Storefront Systems, Inc. v. MobilFlex Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 31, 2023, 5:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Cornell Storefront Systems, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Justin A. Allen

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

Todd J. Kaiser

defendants

MobilFlex Inc.

nature of claim: 880/