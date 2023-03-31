Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court on behalf of Cornell Storefront Systems, a manufacturer of commercial safety products. The complaint pursues claims against competitor company MobilFlex, which allegedly requested that a former Cornell employee disclose financial information and other trade secrets. The suit further claims that the defendant later hired that employee, and used her knowledge of Cornell’s business to poach clients. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00555, Cornell Storefront Systems, Inc. v. MobilFlex Inc.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
March 31, 2023, 5:56 PM