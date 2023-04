New Suit - Employment

CVS Pharmacy and other defendants were sued Monday in New Jersey District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit, by Leone Law, contends a store manager's supervisor created a hostile work environment based on gender. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01858, Cornelius v. CVS Pharmacy Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 03, 2023, 2:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Michele A Cornelius

Plaintiffs

Leone Law LLC

defendants

CVS Pharmacy Inc.

New Jersey CVS Pharmacy, L.L.C.

Shardul Patel

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination