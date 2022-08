Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Wednesday removed an alleged employment discrimination lawsuit against Lowe's and Sedgwick Claims Management Services Inc. to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by LegalAxxis Inc. on behalf of a former merchandising service associate, who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after requesting certain accommodations for her neck and back pain related injuries. The case is 2:22-cv-06022, Cornejo v. Lowe's Home Centers, LLC et al.