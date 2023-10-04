Who Got The Work

Paul A. Alarcon, Samuel Q. Schleier and Colton Parks from Bowman and Brooke have stepped in to represent Uber and its a wholly owned subsidiary Raiser LLC in a pending lawsuit. The action, filed Sept. 9 in California Northern District Court by Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise, is part of a string of cases accusing Uber of failing to protect passengers from sexual assault by drivers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin, is 3:23-cv-04745, Cormier v. Uber Technologies, Inc. et al.

Technology

October 04, 2023, 8:37 AM

Plaintiffs

Joshua Cormier

Plaintiffs

Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise

defendants

Rasier, LLC

Uber Technologies, Inc.

defendant counsels

Bowman and Brooke

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation