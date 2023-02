Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Salley Hite Mercer & Resor on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm and Taylor Emalee Andrzejak to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Law Offices of Brent J. Rhodes on behalf of Jolette Cormier. The case is 2:23-cv-00474, Cormier v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. et al.