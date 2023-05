Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lydecker Law on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Tractor Supply Co., a retail chain for farmers, and other defendants to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by Rubenstein Law on behalf of Ricky O'Neal Corley. The case is 8:23-cv-01136, Corley v. Tractor Supply Company et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 23, 2023, 5:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Ricky Oneal Corley

defendants

Tractor Supply Company

Four Springs Capital Trust

Fsc TSC Brooksville FL LLC

defendant counsels

Lydecker Law

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims