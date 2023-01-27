Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed a wage-and-hour class action against home leasing company THR Property Management LP to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as current and former non-exempt hourly employees who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case is 5:23-cv-00146, Corley v. Thr Property Management, L.P. et al.

Real Estate

January 27, 2023, 9:19 AM