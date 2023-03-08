New Suit - Employment

Old Dominion Freight Line was sued Monday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The court action was filed by the Kirby G. Smith Law Firm on behalf of a former dockworker, who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after being accused of damaging freight and suffering from a work-related concussion. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00953, Corley v. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

March 08, 2023, 4:51 AM