Jeffrey Michalowski and Matthew Burris of Quarles & Brady have entered appearances for Monica J. Casper and William Tong in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The action was filed Jan. 11 in California Southern District Court by Leader Berkon Colao & Silverstein on behalf of California State University, San Diego tenured professor J. Angelo Corlett, who contends that he was removed from teaching a Philosophy, Racism, and Justice class based on the use of racial epithets. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Todd W. Robinson, is 3:24-cv-00078, Corlett v. Tong et al.

February 26, 2024, 9:24 AM

J. Angelo Corlett

Leader Berkon Colao & Silverstein LLP

Does 1 through 50

Monica J Casper

William Tong

Quarles & Brady

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation