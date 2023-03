New Suit - ERISA

Ice Miller filed an ERISA lawsuit Friday in Illinois Central District Court on behalf of Corix Infrastructure Inc. The court action seeks to determine the proper beneficiaries of a 401(k) plan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 2:23-cv-02052, Corix Infrastructure (US) Inc. v. Johnson et al.

Health & Life Insurance

March 10, 2023, 12:59 PM