Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hartford Insurance to Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit, over damages and lost rent arising from sewage backup, was filed by the Higgins Firm on behalf of Karen Coriell. The case is 2:23-cv-00034, Coriell v. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

Insurance

June 14, 2023, 1:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Karen Coriell

Plaintiffs

The Higgins Firm

The Higgins Firm, PLLC

defendants

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute