Who Got The Work

Frank A. Bruno of White and Williams has entered an appearance for Zocdoc Inc. in a pending patent lawsuit. The action, which asserts four patents related to network connectivity, was filed July 28 in New York Southern District Court by Sand, Sebolt & Wernow on behalf of Coretek Licensing LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl, is 1:22-cv-06424, Coretek Licensing LLC v. Zocdoc, Inc..

Health Care

August 18, 2022, 10:35 AM