New Suit - Patent

Maven Clinic, a provider of medical resources focused on women's health, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Sand Sebolt & Wernow on behalf of Coretek Licensing, asserts four patents pertaining to wireless network connections without the use of a home location register. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-08109, Coretek Licensing LLC v. Maven Clinic Co.

Digital Health

September 22, 2022, 7:29 PM