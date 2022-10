New Suit - Patent

Babylon, a digital health company, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in Texas Western District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Sand, Sebolt & Wernow on behalf of Coretek Licensing. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01070, Coretek Licensing LLC v. Babylon, LLC.

Health Care

October 20, 2022, 12:45 PM