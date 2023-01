New Suit - Contract

Foley & Lardner filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Utah District Court against marketing a social media company Staxx LLC. The suit was brought on behalf of Dr. Todd Corelli, a clinical psychologist who accuses the defendant of doing substandard work and damaging his reputation by impersonating him on Facebook. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00004, Corelli v. Staxx, LLC.

Business Services

January 04, 2023, 8:00 PM