New Suit

Private prison operator CoreCivic filed a lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District in connection with the company's operation of the Elizabeth Detention Center, which detains immigrants on behalf of the state. The suit, brought by Schlam Stone & Dolan, asserts that Assembly Bill 5207, which prohibits state entities and private detention facilities from entering into contracts to detain non-citizens, prevents CoreCivic from renewing its contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The case is 2:23-cv-00967, Corecivic, Inc. v. Murphy et al.

Government

February 17, 2023, 6:37 PM