New Suit - Contract

Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in South Carolina District Court on behalf of Corebiomedics LLC. The suit brings claims against Diversified Management Company and other defendants for failing to pay over $2.6 million in installment and earn-out payments in accordance with an executed membership interest purchase agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-03629, Corebiomedics LLC v. Diversified Medical Healthcare Inc et al.

Health Care

October 21, 2022, 6:19 AM