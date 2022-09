New Suit - ERISA

Securian Financial Group and Minnesota Life Insurance were hit with an ERISA lawsuit Thursday in Colorado District Court. The court case was filed by Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck on behalf of CORE Electric Cooperative. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02546, Core Electric Cooperative f/k/a The Intermountain Rural Electric Association et al v. Securian Financial Group Inc et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 29, 2022, 7:57 PM